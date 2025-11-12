Sheikh Hasina's Call for Democracy and Relations with India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has voiced the need for a return to 'participatory democracy' in her homeland, linking her return to such a political landscape. In an exclusive interview with PTI from an undisclosed location in India, Hasina highlighted the importance of lifting the ban on her political party, the Awami League, and conducting free and inclusive elections.

Hasina criticized the current interim administration led by Yunus for damaging Bangladesh's diplomatic relationship with India and empowering extremist factions. Highlighting India's significance as Bangladesh's primary international ally, she expressed gratitude towards India for offering her refuge amid the political turmoil. Comparing her foreign policy with Yunus', she underscored that the strong historical bond between Dhaka and New Delhi should remain robust despite temporary political disruptions.

Responding to concerns about her government's handling of recent protests, Hasina acknowledged some responsibility but also pointed fingers at political agitators for escalating tensions. Dismissing allegations of her calling for election boycotts, she insisted that a legitimate democracy in Bangladesh requires the participation of the Awami League, emphasizing the need for political inclusion and genuine consent from the populace.

