Left Menu

Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security

Australia and Indonesia have announced a new security treaty designed to enhance cooperation in defense and security. The treaty emphasizes consultation if a threat arises, aiming to secure regional peace. It also marks a significant development in bilateral relations, following previous agreements and disputes over East Timor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:17 IST
Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Australia and Indonesia have revealed a new security treaty aimed at boosting their defensive and security cooperation. The announcement was made in Sydney, where Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the treaty's commitment to consultative measures in times of threat.

The new agreement represents an evolution of previous security pacts and underscores the importance of collaboration for regional stability. Australia and Indonesia recognize the necessity of united action to maintain peace, as both leaders emphasized the treaty's role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Notably, the treaty reflects Indonesia's non-aligned stance, ensuring cooperation without aligning with military blocs. Australia's efforts to solidify defense ties in the region also saw the signing of a defense treaty with Papua New Guinea, although the latest agreement with Indonesia focuses primarily on consultation rather than immediate military response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025