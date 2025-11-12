Left Menu

China-Japan Diplomatic Spat Intensifies Over Taiwan Remarks

A diplomatic spat between China and Japan over comments made by Japanese Premier Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan continues to escalate. Despite attempts for de-escalation, Chinese state media has launched a series of attacks, and there are increasing calls in Tokyo for the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat.

The diplomatic conflict between China and Japan is escalating, focused on Japanese Premier Sanae Takaichi's comments regarding Taiwan. The remarks have prompted an uproar from Chinese state media and calls in Tokyo for the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat, Xue Jian, who inflamed tensions with a controversial post.

Premier Takaichi's statement implied that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could lead to a military response from Japan, leading to formal protests from China and inflammatory media coverage. Efforts to calm tensions have been made, but Chinese media continues to criticize, likening Takaichi's comments to historical conflicts.

Japanese leaders, traditionally reserved on Taiwan issues, face internal pressure to take harder stances. With China's Consul General in Osaka stirring controversy, Japanese politicians consider his expulsion. Taiwan warns that neglecting these tensions could lead to significant diplomatic fallout.

