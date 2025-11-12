Arunachal Pradesh Congress's Vote Chori Campaign Gains Momentum

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has managed to gather more than 50,000 signatures during its recent 'vote chori' campaign, expressing widespread discontent over alleged electoral misconduct.

APCC President Bosiram Siram personally submitted the collected signatures to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

Siram highlighted that the signatures represent the voices of those feeling betrayed and emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is leading the fight to restore democracy's integrity in India.

