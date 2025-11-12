Arunachal Pradesh Congress's Vote Chori Campaign Gains Momentum
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has amassed over 50,000 signatures in a campaign protesting electoral misconduct. The signatures were handed to Congress HQ by APCC President Bosiram Siram, highlighting public discontent. The movement seeks to reclaim democratic integrity under the AICC's nationwide 'Vote Chori Gaddi Chhod' initiative.
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has managed to gather more than 50,000 signatures during its recent 'vote chori' campaign, expressing widespread discontent over alleged electoral misconduct.
APCC President Bosiram Siram personally submitted the collected signatures to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.
Siram highlighted that the signatures represent the voices of those feeling betrayed and emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is leading the fight to restore democracy's integrity in India.
