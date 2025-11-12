Gabon Court Sentences Former First Family in Absentia for Corruption
A court in Gabon sentenced Sylvia and Noureddin Bongo, wife and son of the ousted president, to 20 years in prison for financial crimes. Convicted in absentia, they were initially detained post-2023 coup and are now in the UK. Additional trials in Gabonese capital continue amidst controversy.
- Country:
- Gabon
The court in Gabon has rendered a decisive blow to the former presidential family by sentencing Sylvia Bongo and her son Noureddin to 20 years in prison for financial offenses, including embezzlement and money laundering.
This sentence was delivered in absentia, further complicating the legal and political landscape in a nation reeling from the aftermath of a 2023 coup. The Bongos, who had wielded power for over 50 years, have dismissed these charges, labeling the trial a 'show trial.'
The family, residing in the UK, contends with increasing legal challenges as ten more individuals face similar charges in Libreville. Gabonese authorities argue the judgments restore order, despite denials from the Bongos' legal representation.
