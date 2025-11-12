Left Menu

Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

The Bihar assembly polls have drawn to a close, awaiting vote counting. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar aims for his fifth term, with exit polls favoring the NDA. However, the opposition promises change due to high voter turnout and dissatisfaction with unemployment and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:58 IST
The dust has settled on an intense Bihar assembly campaign, and the focus now shifts to Friday's vote counting. This election could determine whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secures his fifth consecutive term or if voters have chosen a change in leadership.

Exit polls favor the NDA, including JD(U), causing opposition INDIA bloc's frustration. Yet, opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav dismiss these predictions, arguing previous media missteps prove exit polls unreliable.

Asserting rising discontent with unemployment and corruption, INDIA bloc sees the high turnout as an appetite for change. Meanwhile, the NDA camp prepares for a victory they believe will underscore their developmental leadership under Modi and Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

