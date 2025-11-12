Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

The dust has settled on an intense Bihar assembly campaign, and the focus now shifts to Friday's vote counting. This election could determine whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secures his fifth consecutive term or if voters have chosen a change in leadership.

Exit polls favor the NDA, including JD(U), causing opposition INDIA bloc's frustration. Yet, opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav dismiss these predictions, arguing previous media missteps prove exit polls unreliable.

Asserting rising discontent with unemployment and corruption, INDIA bloc sees the high turnout as an appetite for change. Meanwhile, the NDA camp prepares for a victory they believe will underscore their developmental leadership under Modi and Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)