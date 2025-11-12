Left Menu

Jack Schlossberg: A New Kennedy Generation Steps Into Political Spotlight

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy, is running for Congress, aiming to uphold his family's political legacy. Competing in the Democratic primary for a Manhattan seat, he emphasizes the urgency of Democratic control over Congress against Trump’s administration, while also leveraging his substantial social media presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:50 IST
Jack Schlossberg: A New Kennedy Generation Steps Into Political Spotlight

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, has announced his candidacy for Congress, hoping to carry forward his family's political legacy. Schlossberg will contest in the Democratic Party primary, vying for a Manhattan seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, previously held by Democrat Jerry Nadler.

Schlossberg shared his decision on Tuesday, criticizing former President Donald Trump for creating 'a constitutional crisis' and emphasizing the Democratic Party's need to regain Congressional control. Drawing inspiration from his ancestry, he highlighted the Trump administration's cuts to social programs, advocating for the restoration of such programs.

Joining a competitive field for the 12th Congressional District, Schlossberg aims to rally Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Known for his social media influence, with over 830,000 TikTok followers, he positions himself alongside other young politicians such as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

 India
2
Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

 India
3
Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

 Israel
4
Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai District

Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai Distri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025