Jack Schlossberg: A New Kennedy Generation Steps Into Political Spotlight
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy, is running for Congress, aiming to uphold his family's political legacy. Competing in the Democratic primary for a Manhattan seat, he emphasizes the urgency of Democratic control over Congress against Trump’s administration, while also leveraging his substantial social media presence.
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, has announced his candidacy for Congress, hoping to carry forward his family's political legacy. Schlossberg will contest in the Democratic Party primary, vying for a Manhattan seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, previously held by Democrat Jerry Nadler.
Schlossberg shared his decision on Tuesday, criticizing former President Donald Trump for creating 'a constitutional crisis' and emphasizing the Democratic Party's need to regain Congressional control. Drawing inspiration from his ancestry, he highlighted the Trump administration's cuts to social programs, advocating for the restoration of such programs.
Joining a competitive field for the 12th Congressional District, Schlossberg aims to rally Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Known for his social media influence, with over 830,000 TikTok followers, he positions himself alongside other young politicians such as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
(With inputs from agencies.)
