Bihar's High-Stakes Election Forecast: NDA Edges Ahead in Exit Polls

Exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections indicate a competitive race, with the NDA projected to lead over the Mahagathbandhan. The Axis My India poll suggests the NDA securing between 121 and 141 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may garner between 98 and 118 seats.

The RJD is anticipated to emerge as the single-largest party, controlling between 67 and 76 seats, followed by JD(U) and BJP. Despite the NDA's forecasted lead, Tejashwi Yadav shines as the popular choice for Chief Minister with 34% preference.

These projections come amidst heightened voter turnout and political tensions, with the Bihar elections viewed as a referendum on Nitish Kumar's leadership. However, the reliability of exit polls remains contested as actual results may diverge significantly.

