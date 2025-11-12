Left Menu

Bihar's High-Stakes Election Forecast: NDA Edges Ahead in Exit Polls

Exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections suggest the NDA will lead over the Mahagathbandhan, with RJD being the single-largest party. Predictions show NDA securing 121-141 seats, Mahagathbandhan 98-118, and Jan Suraaj 0-2. Tejashwi Yadav emerges as a popular CM choice with 34% preference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:14 IST
Bihar's High-Stakes Election Forecast: NDA Edges Ahead in Exit Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections indicate a competitive race, with the NDA projected to lead over the Mahagathbandhan. The Axis My India poll suggests the NDA securing between 121 and 141 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may garner between 98 and 118 seats.

The RJD is anticipated to emerge as the single-largest party, controlling between 67 and 76 seats, followed by JD(U) and BJP. Despite the NDA's forecasted lead, Tejashwi Yadav shines as the popular choice for Chief Minister with 34% preference.

These projections come amidst heightened voter turnout and political tensions, with the Bihar elections viewed as a referendum on Nitish Kumar's leadership. However, the reliability of exit polls remains contested as actual results may diverge significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai District

Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai Distri...

 India
2
Delhi's Sporting Ambition: Schools as Cradles of Future Olympians

Delhi's Sporting Ambition: Schools as Cradles of Future Olympians

 India
3
Tragic Plunge: Fatal Bus Crash in Peru's Ravine

Tragic Plunge: Fatal Bus Crash in Peru's Ravine

 Peru
4
BJP's Strategic Dialogue: Paving the Path for Manipur's Political Landscape

BJP's Strategic Dialogue: Paving the Path for Manipur's Political Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025