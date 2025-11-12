Algerian Writer Boualem Sansal Pardoned Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In a move that highlights both humanitarian concerns and international diplomacy, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pardoned Boualem Sansal, a French-Algerian writer who had been imprisoned on charges of undermining national unity. The pardon was granted following a direct appeal from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, demonstrating the power of diplomatic intervention.

Boualem Sansal, a stalwart critic of Algerian authorities who was sentenced to five years in prison, maintained his innocence, denying any intention to offend Algeria or its institutions. Despite having been previously labeled as an 'imposter' by Tebboune, the pardon signifies a notable shift following the humanitarian motivations cited by the Algerian presidency. Sansal was previously residing in France and is reportedly battling cancer.

The release has been welcomed by French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and other influential figures, amidst a backdrop of strained relations between Algeria and France. Tensions were exacerbated by France's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, further deepening the diplomatic rift.

