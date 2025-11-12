BJP's Strategic Dialogue: Paving the Path for Manipur's Political Landscape

Senior BJP leader BL Santosh spearheaded a significant meeting in Manipur involving party legislators, aiming to discuss the formation of a state government. Held at the BJP office in Imphal, the meeting was attended by over 20 MLAs including BJP's northeast coordinator Sambit Patra.

After the meeting, former CM N Biren Singh disclosed discussions centered around issues affecting internally displaced persons and the establishment of a popular government. BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh highlighted the focus on strengthening the party's organizational structure in the state.

With an eye on the 2027 assembly elections, MLA Tongbram Robindro emphasized the need for MLAs to engage with their respective constituencies. The discussions occurred amid the President's Rule, imposed after Singh's resignation following criticism of his handling of the ethnic violence last May.

(With inputs from agencies.)