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2026 West Bengal Elections: A Battle Ground of National Security and Political Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah positions the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections as pivotal for national security and a critique of the TMC's governance. Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee's government of infiltration issues, political violence, and corruption, outlining BJP's promises, including border security and electoral reforms, if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:22 IST
2026 West Bengal Elections: A Battle Ground of National Security and Political Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah framed the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections as a critical battleground for national security and a verdict on the state's governance under the TMC. Shah, in a recent press conference, launched a scathing attack, presenting a political 'charge sheet' against Mamata Banerjee's government.

He accused the TMC of turning West Bengal into a conduit for infiltrators due to policies of appeasement and corruption. Shah also criticized the TMC's approach towards the SIR exercise and its impact on the minority vote bank, positioning the election as a choice between fear and trust.

The BJP proposes measures to stop infiltration, secure borders, and purify electoral rolls. Shah highlighted the party's increased vote share and strategic focus, particularly targeting Mamata Banerjee through Suvendu Adhikari in competitive regions.

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