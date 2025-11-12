Left Menu

Shinde Criticizes Thackeray's Reluctant Farmer Visits Amid Election Rally

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray for his perceived reluctance in aiding flood-hit farmers during a rally. Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to farmer relief and criticized Thackeray’s political decisions and his deviation from Hindutva ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:25 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly visiting flood-stricken farmers in the Marathwada region with reluctance and without offering substantial help.

Addressing a rally in Parbhani, Shinde accused Thackeray of failing to benefit common people during his tenure as chief minister. He suggested that Thackeray's recent tours were prompted by political motives rather than genuine concern for distressed agriculturists.

Shinde detailed his party's efforts to assist farmers, including a substantial relief package and promised infrastructure improvements, while dismissing Thackeray's calls for voting bans as mere political maneuvers. He also criticized Thackeray for deviating from his party's core Hindutva ideology while aligning with Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

