Siddaramaiah's Stand Against Divisive Ideologies and Support for the Kuruba Community
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes the RSS for its divisive ideology, emphasizing his commitment to the Kuruba community. He highlights his efforts towards establishing the Kaginele Peetha, advocating for oppressed communities, and plans for 600 community halls. Siddaramaiah aims to build an inclusive society supporting backward classes and minorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:35 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing it of fostering a divisive ideology that maintains societal hierarchy.
Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Karnataka Kuruba Sangha building, Siddaramaiah reiterated his dedication to the Kuruba community—a dedication rooted in his own heritage.
He pledged to create an inclusive society through projects like the Kaginele Peetha and 600 community halls, aimed at supporting oppressed communities, backward classes, and minorities.
