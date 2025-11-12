Siddaramaiah's Stand Against Divisive Ideologies and Support for the Kuruba Community

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing it of fostering a divisive ideology that maintains societal hierarchy.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Karnataka Kuruba Sangha building, Siddaramaiah reiterated his dedication to the Kuruba community—a dedication rooted in his own heritage.

He pledged to create an inclusive society through projects like the Kaginele Peetha and 600 community halls, aimed at supporting oppressed communities, backward classes, and minorities.