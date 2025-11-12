White House Addresses Inflation with Big Announcements
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced forthcoming measures aimed at reducing prices of imported goods like coffee and bananas to address high living costs. These plans, not fully detailed, aim to relieve inflation pressures by introducing tax incentives and potentially lowering tariffs.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed plans to lower prices of products such as coffee and bananas through announcements slated for the coming days. These measures, details of which remain undisclosed, are part of efforts to ease inflation and improve economic sentiments by early 2026.
President Trump has proposed a $2,000 rebate for individuals earning less than $100,000 annually as part of ongoing discussions on managing costs of living, though decisions remain pending. The administration's initiatives also include reducing overtime and tip taxes, and encouraging domestic manufacturing.
With significant tariff adjustments on the horizon for imports like coffee, the administration aims to boost consumer confidence. Additional benefits, such as tax reforms and family savings incentives, are expected to further aid American households in the upcoming quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
