Global Markets Plunge Amid Soaring Oil Prices and Inflation Fears

On Monday, global stock prices declined significantly, driven by a rise in oil prices that has stoked fears of global inflation. Crude oil futures experienced a historic spike, impacting the costs of goods such as gasoline and jet fuel and spurring central banks to contemplate interest rate hikes.

European, Asian, and U.S. markets saw notable declines; the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1.76%. Asian markets weren't spared either, with Japan's Nikkei plunging 5.2% and significant losses in China's blue-chip index amid an already rising inflation rate.

The geopolitical tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran further fueled market instability, leading investors to seek liquidity in the U.S. dollar and heightening bond yields globally. Analysts warn of further hikes in central bank rates if energy-driven inflation persists, adding to the uncertainty over market recovery.

