Political Turmoil: Charges Against Exiled Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia

In a significant turn of events, Georgian prosecutors have charged Giorgi Gakharia, an opposition leader and former prime minister, with crimes allegedly committed during his period in office. The charges signal an intensified crackdown by the ruling Georgian Dream party against political adversaries.

Gakharia, who served as the head of Georgian Dream from 2019 to 2021, defected from the party post-resignation to establish 'For Georgia', which landed fifth in recent elections. Authorities, led by Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze, accused Gakharia of overstepping his authority during incidents in 2019, potentially leading to a 13-year prison sentence.

Tensions further escalated as Georgian Dream proposed banning major opposition parties, with 'For Georgia' remaining as the sole unthreatened minority. A party spokesperson contended this was part of a vendetta masterminded by the party's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, intensifying fears of authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)