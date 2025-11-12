Left Menu

Unmasking the Home-Grown Threat: Chidambaram's Concern on Domestic Terrorism

Former home minister P Chidambaram discusses 'home-grown terrorists' amid the Delhi blast investigation by the NIA. He asserts that the government's silence indicates its awareness of domestic terrorism, urging reflection on the root causes that drive educated Indian citizens to commit such acts.

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated its probe into the recent blast in Delhi, former home minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram raised concerns about the issue of 'home-grown terrorists.'

In a statement on social media platform X, Chidambaram did not directly address the Delhi blast but questioned the circumstances that lead Indian citizens to resort to terrorism. Echoing his previous stance post the Pahalgam terror attack, he differentiated between foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and those home-grown.

Chidambaram criticized the government for its "discreet silence," suggesting awareness of the domestic threat. On the day the cabinet labeled the explosion a 'terrorist incident,' he urged a national self-examination on factors turning even educated Indians to terrorism.

