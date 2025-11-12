French Pension Reform Suspension Sparks Political Tensions

French lawmakers have voted to suspend a contentious pension reform, adding another layer of complexity to the nation's political landscape. The decision was made by a majority of 255 against 146, as President Emmanuel Macron's government grapples with a hung parliament for the second consecutive year.

Investors and European partners are closely monitoring the situation, as France's burgeoning budget deficit tops the euro zone. The reform freeze maintains the minimum retirement age at 62 years and nine months until after the 2027 presidential election, offering a temporary reprieve to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

The concessions, however, come at a steep price. Although borrowing costs have eased, the suspension is bound to impact France's deficit reduction efforts. Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal stated Macron's centrist party would abstain from voting against the suspension, aiming to keep the government in power. The outcome remains uncertain amidst ongoing pressures from political hardliners pushing for new elections.

