G7 Talks Focus on Ukraine's Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies gathered with Ukraine's foreign minister on Wednesday as Kyiv confronts persistent Russian aerial assaults causing widespread blackouts ahead of winter.

The meeting, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and counterparts, focused on defense cooperation and stringent measures against Russia, with Canadian and UK sanctions announced to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The talks occurred amidst rising tensions and a backdrop of fluctuating US-Ukraine relations, highlighting the necessity for continued diplomacy and direct engagement between Russia and Ukraine to seek a peaceful resolution.