Grijalva Pushes for Epstein Files Release

On her first day in office, Democratic U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva made a bold move by signing a discharge petition aimed at directing a congressional vote to mandate the release of Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased convicted sex offender.

The petition has garnered attention, particularly because it includes signatures from some Republicans, despite opposition from the White House. This indicates a rare bipartisan effort likely driven by persistent public interest in the Epstein case.

However, the political landscape remains uncertain as there's potential for Republicans who signed to retract their support. Such a development could stall the release process, reflecting the contentious nature of the petition against White House wishes.