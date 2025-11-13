Left Menu

Grijalva Pushes for Epstein Files Release

Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva signed a discharge petition to initiate a vote for the Justice Department to release files on Jeffrey Epstein. A Republican signatory could still withdraw their support, a move opposed by the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

On her first day in office, Democratic U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva made a bold move by signing a discharge petition aimed at directing a congressional vote to mandate the release of Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased convicted sex offender.

The petition has garnered attention, particularly because it includes signatures from some Republicans, despite opposition from the White House. This indicates a rare bipartisan effort likely driven by persistent public interest in the Epstein case.

However, the political landscape remains uncertain as there's potential for Republicans who signed to retract their support. Such a development could stall the release process, reflecting the contentious nature of the petition against White House wishes.

