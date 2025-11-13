Delhi Blast: Major Terror Conspiracy Unveiled

Intelligence agencies have uncovered a significant terror conspiracy connected to a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives. Sources revealed plans to equip 32 old vehicles with explosives for coordinated attacks across various locations, with preparations already underway on specific vehicles.

Authorities have identified around eight suspects involved in the planned attacks, each pair assigned to target specific cities. Prominent individuals from past terror incidents, such as Red Fort blast accused Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, and Dr. Umar, are under investigation for their roles in the plot.

Funding for the operation was substantial, with approximately Rs 20 lakh gathered, partially used to acquire 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser for IEDs. Connections to Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an ISIS offshoot, have been noted, and arms acquisitions suggest intent to establish an independent terror group. Meanwhile, forensic analysis confirms the car blast perpetrator as Dr. Umar Un Nabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)