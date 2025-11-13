Left Menu

Delhi Blast: Major Terror Conspiracy Unveiled

Intelligence agencies have uncovered a major terror conspiracy linked to a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, revealing plans for multiple coordinated attacks using 32 vehicles. Investigations also found connections to past terror cases and significant financial backing to procure explosive materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:37 IST
Delhi Blast: Major Terror Conspiracy Unveiled
A view of red EcoSport, suspected to be linked to prime accused, Dr Umar in Delhi blast case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intelligence agencies have uncovered a significant terror conspiracy connected to a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives. Sources revealed plans to equip 32 old vehicles with explosives for coordinated attacks across various locations, with preparations already underway on specific vehicles.

Authorities have identified around eight suspects involved in the planned attacks, each pair assigned to target specific cities. Prominent individuals from past terror incidents, such as Red Fort blast accused Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, and Dr. Umar, are under investigation for their roles in the plot.

Funding for the operation was substantial, with approximately Rs 20 lakh gathered, partially used to acquire 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser for IEDs. Connections to Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an ISIS offshoot, have been noted, and arms acquisitions suggest intent to establish an independent terror group. Meanwhile, forensic analysis confirms the car blast perpetrator as Dr. Umar Un Nabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Blast Investigation: Key Arrests and Alarming Discoveries

Delhi Blast Investigation: Key Arrests and Alarming Discoveries

 India
2
Maiden Forgings Secures CEMILAC Certification, Boosts Defence Sector Role

Maiden Forgings Secures CEMILAC Certification, Boosts Defence Sector Role

 India
3
Cricket Tri-Series Rescheduled Amid Security Concerns

Cricket Tri-Series Rescheduled Amid Security Concerns

 Pakistan
4
Himachal Pradesh SDRF Shines in National CBRN Competition

Himachal Pradesh SDRF Shines in National CBRN Competition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025