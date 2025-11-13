Reparations Loan: EU's Bold Plan to Fund Ukraine
EU President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted three potential funding strategies for Ukraine's needs, with a reparations loan from immobilised Russian assets being the most viable. Additional strategies include leveraging EU budget headroom and independent capital raising by member states.
In a decisive move to support Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined three potential financing strategies. Speaking in the European Parliament, von der Leyen indicated that a reparations loan based on Russian assets is the most effective.
The European Union is considering this loan, which Ukraine would repay if Russia provides reparations. This method, von der Leyen emphasized, is crucial for bolstering Ukraine's defence and economy.
Alternative options include the utilization of EU budget headroom to raise capital or member states individually agreeing to generate necessary funds. These measures reflect the EU's commitment to sustaining Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.
