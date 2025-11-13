Left Menu

Reparations Loan: EU's Bold Plan to Fund Ukraine

EU President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted three potential funding strategies for Ukraine's needs, with a reparations loan from immobilised Russian assets being the most viable. Additional strategies include leveraging EU budget headroom and independent capital raising by member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:34 IST
Reparations Loan: EU's Bold Plan to Fund Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a decisive move to support Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined three potential financing strategies. Speaking in the European Parliament, von der Leyen indicated that a reparations loan based on Russian assets is the most effective.

The European Union is considering this loan, which Ukraine would repay if Russia provides reparations. This method, von der Leyen emphasized, is crucial for bolstering Ukraine's defence and economy.

Alternative options include the utilization of EU budget headroom to raise capital or member states individually agreeing to generate necessary funds. These measures reflect the EU's commitment to sustaining Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Unveils MedLEaPR: Streamlining Medico-Legal Reporting

Maharashtra Unveils MedLEaPR: Streamlining Medico-Legal Reporting

 India
2
UAE Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkiye for Plane Crash Victims

UAE Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkiye for Plane Crash Victims

 United Arab Emirates
3
High Stakes at Nuapada: A Battle for Political Prestige

High Stakes at Nuapada: A Battle for Political Prestige

 India
4
Kanpur Cardiology Doctor Faces Inquiry Over Alleged Delhi Blast Links

Kanpur Cardiology Doctor Faces Inquiry Over Alleged Delhi Blast Links

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025