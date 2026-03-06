Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Budget with Crop Loan Waivers and Women's Empowerment Schemes
The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver for farmers and continued the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women in its 2026-27 budget. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a Rs 7,69,467 crore budget, aiming for a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047, with a focus on infrastructure and fiscal discipline.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has revealed an ambitious state budget for 2026-27, featuring a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojna to support farmers as part of the fiscal agenda.
Allocations have also been confirmed for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, ensuring continued support for women, with Rs 1,500 monthly assistance. Infrastructure development, including concrete rural roads, remains a priority as Maharashtra progresses towards a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047.
Despite estimating a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,50,491 crore for 2026-27, the state aims to keep the deficit below 3% of the GSDP. Emotional tributes were paid to the late Ajit Pawar, former finance minister, highlighting a significant budget session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for women to continue, will be provided adequate funds: CM Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly.
Across Assist: Revolutionizing India's Assurance Infrastructure
WHO Alerts on Attacks Against Health Infrastructure in Iran
WHO Highlights Attacks on Health Infrastructure Amidst Tensions
WHO Highlights Health Infrastructure Attacks in Iran Amid U.S.-Israeli Campaign