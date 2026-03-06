Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Budget with Crop Loan Waivers and Women's Empowerment Schemes

The Maharashtra government has revealed an ambitious state budget for 2026-27, featuring a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojna to support farmers as part of the fiscal agenda.

Allocations have also been confirmed for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, ensuring continued support for women, with Rs 1,500 monthly assistance. Infrastructure development, including concrete rural roads, remains a priority as Maharashtra progresses towards a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047.

Despite estimating a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,50,491 crore for 2026-27, the state aims to keep the deficit below 3% of the GSDP. Emotional tributes were paid to the late Ajit Pawar, former finance minister, highlighting a significant budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)