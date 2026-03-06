Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Budget with Crop Loan Waivers and Women's Empowerment Schemes

The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver for farmers and continued the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women in its 2026-27 budget. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a Rs 7,69,467 crore budget, aiming for a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047, with a focus on infrastructure and fiscal discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:06 IST
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Budget with Crop Loan Waivers and Women's Empowerment Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has revealed an ambitious state budget for 2026-27, featuring a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojna to support farmers as part of the fiscal agenda.

Allocations have also been confirmed for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, ensuring continued support for women, with Rs 1,500 monthly assistance. Infrastructure development, including concrete rural roads, remains a priority as Maharashtra progresses towards a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047.

Despite estimating a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,50,491 crore for 2026-27, the state aims to keep the deficit below 3% of the GSDP. Emotional tributes were paid to the late Ajit Pawar, former finance minister, highlighting a significant budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

 India
3
India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026