AAP Alleges Massive Vote Fraud in Bihar Polls, Points Finger at BJP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of stealing 80 lakh votes in Bihar Assembly elections, labeling it a massive electoral scam. Asserting significant vote theft allegations, Singh urges accountability from the Election Commission and the government ahead of the results set for November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:53 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious allegations of electoral malpractice in the Bihar Assembly elections, with party leader Sanjay Singh claiming that a staggering 80 lakh votes were stolen. Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the fraud, insisting that this manipulation will crucially impact the election outcomes set to be announced on November 14.

Alleging widespread fraudulent activity, Singh asserted that fake voting forms were submitted under the names of deceased individuals and absent voters. He termed the incident a scam implicating the Election Commission and BJP, demanding accountability. The Bihar polls, conducted after a two-decade hiatus, await results following an intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The opposition, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, has also voiced concerns about potential unconstitutional acts. With RJD's preparations underway for the vote counting on November 14, exit polls favoring the ruling NDA pose a critical challenge to Mahagathbandhan's aspirations in the 243-member assembly race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

