Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

Vote counting for the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency is scheduled for Friday amidst stringent security protocols, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The election witnessed a robust turnout earlier in the week, as reported after Tuesday's voting concluded.

With 80.21% of eligible voters casting their ballots, preparations are in full swing at the designated government college in Baran district, where counting will proceed under CCTV surveillance.

The bypoll was called following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena due to a criminal conviction, making the race a crucial point of focus for state politics.

A total of 15 candidates are in contention, highlighted by the rivalry between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, alongside Congress rebel Naresh Meena.

Noticeably, Naresh Meena drew attention from an incident last year involving altercations during the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypolls.

This marks the eighth assembly bypoll in Rajasthan under the guidance of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP administration, which took office in December 2023.

Previous bypolls were partially prompted by the transition of sitting MLAs to the national parliament.

In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, the BJP holds a significant majority with 118 seats, while the Anta seat remains crucially unoccupied pending these results.

