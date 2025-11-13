Left Menu

Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

With recent victories, Democrats are more enthused than Republicans about the upcoming 2026 congressional elections, a Reuters/Ipsos poll finds. The survey reveals economic concerns dominate voter priorities, with the economy and cost of living as key issues. Trump's low approval ratings add to Republican challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:18 IST
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights a surge in enthusiasm among Democrats for the 2026 congressional elections, following significant victories in state and local contests. The poll, conducted over six days, indicates that 44% of Democrats are 'very enthusiastic' about voting, compared to just 26% of Republicans.

As all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs, the political landscape is finely balanced. California's decision to redraw congressional districts, favoring Democrats, further adds to the dynamism of the upcoming elections. Economic issues, primarily the cost of living, remain at the forefront of voter concerns.

President Donald Trump's approval ratings have stagnated, with his management of the economy under scrutiny. Despite recent party divisions over government funding, Democrats' confidence appears to be on the rise. As the midterms approach, questions on economic management and democratic values are poised to shape the outcome.

