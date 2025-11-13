Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Beef Seizure Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu criticizes Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's silence over a large seizure of beef in Visakhapatnam. Accusations fly at allied parties for hypocrisy and failing to protect Hindu sentiments. Tensions escalate as political games deepen amid calls for government clarification.

13-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery public address Thursday, YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu slammed Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his allies for their silence following a massive beef seizure in Visakhapatnam. Central agencies reportedly confiscated around two lakh kilograms of beef from a cold storage facility there, a revelation Rambabu termed 'deeply disturbing'.

Rambabu insisted on immediate clarity from the TDP-led government and questioned why such profound silence persists amid brutal cattle slaughter claims. The absence of response from Naidu, who leads the state, amplifies public speculation, he argued, during a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. Allegations link the storage facility ownership to TDP leader Subrahmanya Gupta.

Voicing criticism against prominent BJP figures like Daggubati Purandeswari and Sujana Chowdary for alleged 'hypocrisy', Rambabu further pointed out the silence of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who publicly identifies as a 'Sanatani'. As the debate rages, YSRCP is determined to challenge what Rambabu describes as 'political conspiracies' undermining his party. Meanwhile, TDP remains tight-lipped over the controversy.

