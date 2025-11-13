Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Residents

In the wake of the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has demanded the utmost punishments for those responsible, yet urged restraint in labeling Jammu and Kashmir residents as terrorist supporters.

Abdullah emphasized that a small group should not define the majority of peace-loving citizens in J&K. 'Every Kashmiri is not on the side of terror,' he stated.

He pointed out that rushed assumptions could derail justice, as seen in recent arrests linked to an interstate terror network. Abdullah called for decisive legal actions based on clear evidence to prevent unjust treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)