Brazil's Justice Minister Lewandowski resigns

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:25 IST
Brazil's Justice Minister Ricardo ‌Lewandowski resigned from his role, a letter ⁠released by the ministry showed on Thursday.

Lewandowski attributed his decision ​to personal and family matters, ‍according to the letter, which was addressed to President Luiz Inacio ⁠Lula ‌da ⁠Silva. A former Supreme Court justice, Lewandowski ‍served in Lula's cabinet ​for nearly two years.

Reuters reported on ⁠Tuesday, citing sources, that Lewandowski had ⁠told advisors and the Presidential Palace that he would ⁠leave the role.

