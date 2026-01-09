Brazil's Justice Minister Lewandowski resigns
Brazil's Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski resigned from his role, a letter released by the ministry showed on Thursday.
Lewandowski attributed his decision to personal and family matters, according to the letter, which was addressed to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. A former Supreme Court justice, Lewandowski served in Lula's cabinet for nearly two years.
Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Lewandowski had told advisors and the Presidential Palace that he would leave the role.
