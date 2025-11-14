BBC Apologizes to Trump Over Edited Speech Amid Legal Threats

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has formally apologized to Donald Trump for editing a speech in a way that suggested he advocated violence. The BBC aimed to resolve the U.S. president's threat of legal action but maintained there was no ground for a defamation claim.

In a statement, BBC's chair, Samir Shah, confirmed sending a personal apology letter to the White House. The network cited regret for the editing incident and affirmed it would not rebroadcast the contentious Panorama documentary. Despite acknowledging the mishap, the BBC disputed the basis for Trump's defamation claim.

The controversy, including internal bias accusations, led to top executives resigning and Trump's $1 billion lawsuit threat. The organization's reliance on license fees could be compromised, accentuating critics' concerns as license payments decline due to quality control lapses.