Tight Race in Jharkhand: Ghatshila Bypoll Vote Counting Underway

The Ghatshila bypoll vote counting in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum started amidst tight security. With a 74.63% voter turnout, major contenders include Somesh Chandra Soren of JMM and BJP's Babulal Soren. Thirteen candidates are vying in the election necessitated by MLA Ramdas Soren's death.

Amid stringent security, the vote count for the Ghatshila bypoll in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district began on Friday morning, marking a crucial political event. The voting process commenced at 8 am at the Jamshedpur Cooperative College.

The bypoll, held on November 11, witnessed a robust voter turnout of 74.63 percent. According to East Singhbhum District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, the counting process was initiated with postal ballots before moving on to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

As the counting proceeds through a total of 20 rounds on 19 tables, the political spotlight is on the main contenders: Somesh Chandra Soren from JMM and Babulal Soren from BJP. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of MLA Ramdas Soren, Somesh's father, on August 15.

