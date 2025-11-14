High-Stakes Showdown: Nuapada Bypoll Vote Counting Underway
The vote counting for Nuapada assembly bypoll started at 8 am on Friday, following a three-tier security protocol. Postal ballots are being counted, while EVM votes are scheduled from 8.30 am across 14 tables. The bypoll, prompted by the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, saw a remarkable 83.45% voter turnout.
The highly anticipated vote counting for the Nuapada assembly bypoll kicked off at 8 am on Friday, under stringent three-tier security measures, confirmed an official source.
District Election Officer-cum-Nuapada Collector Madhusudan Dash stated that the counting of postal ballots was in progress, while the counting of EVM votes is set to commence at 8.30 am across 14 tables within the venue.
The bypoll was called following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, and it recorded a voter turnout of 83.45%, the highest among eight bypolls nationwide conducted on November 11. A total of 14 candidates are in the competition.
