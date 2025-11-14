Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Nuapada Bypoll Vote Counting Underway

The vote counting for Nuapada assembly bypoll started at 8 am on Friday, following a three-tier security protocol. Postal ballots are being counted, while EVM votes are scheduled from 8.30 am across 14 tables. The bypoll, prompted by the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, saw a remarkable 83.45% voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:08 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Nuapada Bypoll Vote Counting Underway
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated vote counting for the Nuapada assembly bypoll kicked off at 8 am on Friday, under stringent three-tier security measures, confirmed an official source.

District Election Officer-cum-Nuapada Collector Madhusudan Dash stated that the counting of postal ballots was in progress, while the counting of EVM votes is set to commence at 8.30 am across 14 tables within the venue.

The bypoll was called following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, and it recorded a voter turnout of 83.45%, the highest among eight bypolls nationwide conducted on November 11. A total of 14 candidates are in the competition.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

 India
2
Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

 India
3
Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

 Global
4
Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025