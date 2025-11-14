NDA Takes the Lead in Bihar Assembly Elections
The ruling NDA is leading in 47 assembly seats in the Bihar elections, according to the Election Commission. The BJP leads in 25 seats, the JD(U) in 16, while opposition INDIA bloc is ahead in 14 constituencies. Key contests include JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh in Mokama.
The ruling NDA coalition has taken a decisive lead in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, securing a lead in 47 out of 243 assembly seats, the Election Commission's website reports. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is trailing, leading in only 14 constituencies across the state.
BJP candidates are currently leading in 25 constituencies, while the JD(U) is ahead in 16. The LJP (Ram Vilas) manages a lead in five seats. Conversely, the RJD has secured a lead in 10 constituencies, with the Congress managing only three.
Among key contests, JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh is leading in Mokama, RJD's Rit Lal Roy maintains a lead in Danapur, and BJP's Nitin Nabin continues his lead in Bankipur. The counting process involves 243 constituencies, and the results may shift as counting progresses.
