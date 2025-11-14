Somesh Chandra Soren Leads in Ghatshila By-election
JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren leads by 2,164 votes against Ramdas Murmu of JLKM in Ghatshila assembly by-election in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. In the first counting round, Soren received 5,450 votes. The bypoll turnout was 74.63% with 20 counting rounds at Jamshedpur Cooperative College.
JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren has taken an early lead in the Ghatshila assembly by-election, showing a clear advantage over his nearest competitor, Ramdas Murmu of the JLKM, by 2,164 votes, according to election officials.
The first round of counting revealed that Soren had secured 5,450 votes compared to Murmu's 3,286 votes, setting the stage for a close contest.
With a voter turnout of 74.63%, the counting process is ongoing under high security at Jamshedpur Cooperative College. A total of 20 rounds will be completed across 19 tables, with officials expecting a tense face-off between Soren and BJP's Babulal Soren.
