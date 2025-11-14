Nail-Biting Race in Jubilee Hills: Yadav Takes Early Lead
In a close contest in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-election, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav holds a slight lead over BRS's Maganti Sunitha with 47 votes after the first round of counting. With a voter turnout of 48.49%, the counting process will continue across ten rounds.
- Country:
- India
In a razor-thin race during the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-election, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav has edged ahead of his BRS competitor Maganti Sunitha by a mere 47 votes after the completion of the initial counting round on Friday.
According to official data, Yadav garnered 8,911 votes, closely followed by Sunitha's 8,864. Meanwhile, BJP's candidate, Lankala Deepak Reddy, secured 2,167 votes.
The vote counting, held under stringent security, began with postal ballots at 8 AM and is expected to span ten rounds. Officials report a 48.49% voter turnout, with 1.94 lakh of the 4.01 lakh eligible voters casting their ballots on November 11. This by-election was prompted by the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jubilee Hills
- by-election
- Naveen Yadav
- Maganti Sunitha
- BRS
- Congress
- counting
- votes
- turnout
- voters
ALSO READ
NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls: EC.
Congress Defends Nehru's Legacy Against Modi's Criticism
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.
JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh leads in Mokama by 2,716 votes after first round of counting, RJD's Veena Devi trails: EC.
Tight Contest Unfolds in Budgam Bypoll: Counting Begins