Nail-Biting Race in Jubilee Hills: Yadav Takes Early Lead

In a close contest in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-election, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav holds a slight lead over BRS's Maganti Sunitha with 47 votes after the first round of counting. With a voter turnout of 48.49%, the counting process will continue across ten rounds.

In a razor-thin race during the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-election, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav has edged ahead of his BRS competitor Maganti Sunitha by a mere 47 votes after the completion of the initial counting round on Friday.

According to official data, Yadav garnered 8,911 votes, closely followed by Sunitha's 8,864. Meanwhile, BJP's candidate, Lankala Deepak Reddy, secured 2,167 votes.

The vote counting, held under stringent security, began with postal ballots at 8 AM and is expected to span ten rounds. Officials report a 48.49% voter turnout, with 1.94 lakh of the 4.01 lakh eligible voters casting their ballots on November 11. This by-election was prompted by the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June.

