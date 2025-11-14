Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Leads as Mahagathbandhan Hopes for Trend Reversal

The initial vote trends in the Bihar assembly elections have positioned the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comfortably ahead, with Congress's Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, urging patience as he held out hope for a trend reversal favoring the Mahagathbandhan.

Allavaru criticized the 20-year leadership of Nitish Kumar, suggesting it was time for a new government under Mahagathbandhan that would prioritize the welfare of Bihar's populace. He voiced concerns over alleged electoral malpractice, commonly referred to as 'vote chori', and noted that Congress and other parties have frequently protested against these issues.

As of 10:00 AM, the NDA was leading with 159 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 69 constituencies, and the Janata Dal (United) leading in 67. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan trailed with 76, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal's 51-seat lead. Voting results are anticipated throughout the day amid tight security.