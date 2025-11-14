Left Menu

Prestige Battle at Ghatshila: JMM vs BJP

In the Ghatshila by-election, JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren leads by 7,541 votes against BJP's Babulal Soren. The voting took place amid tight security, with over 74% turnout. This election is considered a prestige battle, but it won't affect the current Jharkhand government significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:05 IST
Prestige Battle at Ghatshila: JMM vs BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren is currently leading the Ghatshila by-election by a margin of 7,541 votes over his nearest competitor, Babulal Soren of the BJP. According to officials, this has been a closely watched battle in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.

With 16,110 votes in the third round of counting, Somesh Chandra Soren continues to hold a significant lead over the BJP, which has garnered 8,569 votes. The JLKM candidate, Ramdas Murmu, stands in third place with 5,278 votes, as vote counting persists under stringent security. The process began early Friday at the Jamshedpur Cooperative College.

The by-election is more about prestige than political realignment, as the current JMM-led government in Jharkhand already holds a solid majority in the state assembly. Yet the contest between the JMM and BJP continues to draw attention. The voting round had a high turnout of 74.63% on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice President Radhakrishnan in Vizag summit.

From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice Pres...

 India
2
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it conteste...

 India
3
Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes over RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary: EC.

Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes o...

 India
4
Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025