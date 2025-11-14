NDA's Surging Success in Bihar Assembly Polls
The NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), is anticipated to secure more than 160 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, with HAM expecting victories in at least six constituencies. The opposition INDIA bloc significantly trails behind, as counting continues. Good governance and fair elections are credited for NDA's lead.
14-11-2025
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to dominate the Bihar assembly polls, securing over 160 of the 243 seats, according to HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.
Despite still uncounted votes, the NDA leads in 166 seats, far exceeding the required 122 for a majority. The opposition INDIA bloc lags behind, with only 59 seats.
Manjhi credits the success to Nitish Kumar's governance and the Election Commission's integrity. The BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), and HAM have shown strong performances so far, while opposition parties trail substantially.
