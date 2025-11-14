NDA's Surging Success in Bihar Assembly Polls

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to dominate the Bihar assembly polls, securing over 160 of the 243 seats, according to HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Despite still uncounted votes, the NDA leads in 166 seats, far exceeding the required 122 for a majority. The opposition INDIA bloc lags behind, with only 59 seats.

Manjhi credits the success to Nitish Kumar's governance and the Election Commission's integrity. The BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), and HAM have shown strong performances so far, while opposition parties trail substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)