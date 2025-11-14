Left Menu

Reviving History: Japan's Militaristic Echoes Amid Taiwan Tensions

China's People's Daily criticizes Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, for comments suggesting a military response to a Chinese attack on Taiwan, citing concerns of a revival of wartime militarism. This dispute escalates diplomatic tensions with a history of grievances and ongoing sensitivity over Taiwan's status between Beijing and Tokyo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:23 IST
Amid contentious remarks by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan, China's influential newspaper, People's Daily, has launched an accusatory response toward Japan, warning of the dangers of reviving wartime militarism. The situation has sparked a diplomatic spat between the nations, exacerbated by sensitive historical tensions.

Takaichi's statements in parliament, indicating that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be deemed a survival-threatening scenario warranting a military response, have fueled outrage in Beijing. The Chinese reaction, notably a remark by a top diplomat in Osaka, has heightened the diplomatic discord, leading Japan's embassy in Beijing to lodge a formal protest.

Chinese state media's critical editorials underscore lingering historical grievances and emphasize the sensitivity surrounding Taiwan. The People's Daily commentary, under the pen name "Zhong Sheng," suggests Japan's actions follow a historical pattern of military expansion. This development threatens to deepen the chasm between the two countries over Taiwan's status, a contentious issue with significant cultural, historical, and strategic implications.

