Celebrations Erupt in Patna as NDA Triumphs in Bihar Elections

The Janata Dal (United) supporters in Patna celebrated the NDA's success in the Bihar assembly elections, with party leader Chotu Singh congratulating CM Nitish Kumar. The ruling alliance crossed the halfway mark with significant leads, showcasing once again Nitish Kumar's sustained popularity and successful governance approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:24 IST
JD(U) workers celebrate outside party office in Patna (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In Patna, Janata Dal (United) supporters erupted in jubilant celebrations outside the party office as early trends indicated a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar assembly elections. Supporters exchanged sweets and expressed their joy at the outcome.

Party leader Chotu Singh congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that the celebrations were akin to festivals like Holi and Diwali. The Election Commission of India confirmed the NDA's lead, with prominent hoardings featuring slogans such as "Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar"springing up near the Chief Minister's residence.

As per the latest leads, the NDA dominated with 187 seats out of 238, with the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 81 seats and JD(U) in 80 constituencies. Despite trailing at 44 seats, the Mahagathbandhan struggled to keep pace, reflecting a resounding endorsement of Kumar's leadership and development-focused governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

