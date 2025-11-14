BJP's Devyani Rana Triumphs in Nagrota Bypoll
BJP candidate Devyani Rana wins the Nagrota seat in Jammu and Kashmir by over 24,000 votes, succeeding her late father, Devender Rana. The by-electoral contest saw a strong race against the National Conference, with Rana expressing gratitude to her supporters and the party's leadership.
In a significant bypoll victory, Devyani Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the Nagrota Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir, outpacing her nearest competitor by more than 24,000 votes. The vote count commenced on Friday, following the polls held on November 11.
Rana, the daughter of late BJP MLA Devender Rana, attributed her success to the unwavering support of the BJP leadership and party workers. Expressing her gratitude, Rana underscored the blessings she felt from the people of Nagrota, noting their continued support from her father's election in 2024.
The bypoll came after her father's passing on October 31, soon after taking the MLA oath. Devyani Rana's main contender was the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party's Harsh Dev Singh, while the National Conference, fielding Shamim Begum, trailed significantly. The Nagrota race was part of a broader election contest covering various constituencies across India.
