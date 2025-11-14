Left Menu

BJP's Devyani Rana Triumphs in Nagrota Bypoll

BJP candidate Devyani Rana wins the Nagrota seat in Jammu and Kashmir by over 24,000 votes, succeeding her late father, Devender Rana. The by-electoral contest saw a strong race against the National Conference, with Rana expressing gratitude to her supporters and the party's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:53 IST
BJP's Devyani Rana Triumphs in Nagrota Bypoll
Bharatiya Janata Party's winning candidate from Nagrota, Devyani Rana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bypoll victory, Devyani Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the Nagrota Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir, outpacing her nearest competitor by more than 24,000 votes. The vote count commenced on Friday, following the polls held on November 11.

Rana, the daughter of late BJP MLA Devender Rana, attributed her success to the unwavering support of the BJP leadership and party workers. Expressing her gratitude, Rana underscored the blessings she felt from the people of Nagrota, noting their continued support from her father's election in 2024.

The bypoll came after her father's passing on October 31, soon after taking the MLA oath. Devyani Rana's main contender was the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party's Harsh Dev Singh, while the National Conference, fielding Shamim Begum, trailed significantly. The Nagrota race was part of a broader election contest covering various constituencies across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ventive Hospitality Reports 28% Revenue Surge in Q2 FY 2026

Ventive Hospitality Reports 28% Revenue Surge in Q2 FY 2026

 India
2
Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut

Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut

 India
3
Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

 India
4
Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025