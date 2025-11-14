Controversy Brews as Siddaramaiah Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Bihar Elections

In a heated statement on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the ruling NDA of 'vote chori' or vote theft in the Bihar Assembly elections. As the NDA surpasses the majority mark, Siddaramaiah expressed bewilderment over the setback faced by the Congress-RJD alliance.

Despite the defeat, Siddaramaiah noted his acceptance of the electoral mandate, while questioning why the NDA achieved such a significant majority. He admitted a lack of first-hand insights as he had not been present in Bihar during the elections, held over two phases on November 6 and 11.

Responding to the Congress's earlier allegations of 'vote chori' and the role of OBC votes, he asked, 'Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn't he OBC?' The Chief Minister did not elaborate on the theft allegations, leaving questions unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)