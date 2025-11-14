Left Menu

NDA Secures Lead in Bihar: Triumph of Trust and Development

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a significant lead in the Bihar assembly elections, securing around 194 seats. BJP's Manoj Tiwari attributed this victory to Nitish Kumar's development-focused agenda and the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contrasting it with the opposition's alleged divisive politics.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged as the frontrunner in the Bihar assembly elections, with trends indicating a comfortable lead in approximately 194 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari interpreted this as a clear endorsement of Nitish Kumar's development initiatives by the voters of Bihar. Tiwari, speaking to ANI, highlighted the voters' rejection of the opposition's alleged divisive politics, signaling a significant shift.

Tiwari also emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the Purvanchal area, elucidating how the collaborative governance of Nitish-Modi has cultivated trust among the populace. "This victory underscores the confidence the people have in Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar, marking it as a triumph of trust," Tiwari remarked, further noting Modi's long-standing commitment to regional development as pivotal to national progress.

The election period saw controversial references to former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, with allegations of Tejashwi Yadav supporting his legacy, casting a shadow over the opposition's campaign. The two-phase election, with polls on November 6 and 11, revealed NDA's dominance, with the alliance securing leads across multiple regions. The Election Commission data showed NDA surpassing the majority threshold, solidifying its stance with impressive leads from JD(U), BJP, LJP(RV), and HAMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

