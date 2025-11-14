Bihar's Peaceful Polls: A Historic First

The Bihar assembly elections this year marked a significant milestone, as they concluded without any voting day casualties or the need for re-polling in any constituencies. This peaceful conduct signifies a major shift from the state's turbulent election history.

In previous years, Bihar's elections were often marred by violence and malpractices. Official data reveals that the 1985 elections saw 63 deaths and necessitated re-polling in 156 booths. The 1990 polls were even deadlier, with 87 fatalities linked to election-related violence.

Despite the challenges of the past, including the 1995 elections' repeated postponements due to violence under Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan, the latest polls are proceeding smoothly. Counting is underway, continuing the trend of improved electoral conditions seen since 2005's problematic 660 booth re-pollings.

(With inputs from agencies.)