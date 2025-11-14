Left Menu

Somesh Chandra Soren Poised for Victory in Ghatshila By-Election

Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM leads in the Ghatshila by-election against BJP's Babulal Soren. The bypoll is a significant prestige battle between the ruling JMM and the rival BJP, despite not affecting the Hemant Soren government. A high voter turnout was noted, with 74.63 percent casting votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:00 IST
Somesh Chandra Soren Poised for Victory in Ghatshila By-Election
  • Country:
  • India

Somesh Chandra Soren, the JMM candidate, maintains a commanding lead over his closest competitor, Babulal Soren of the BJP, in the Ghatshila assembly by-election. Officials reported he was ahead by 20,807 votes in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.

Following ten rounds of ballot counting, Somesh secured 53,096 votes, while the BJP's Babulal garnered 32,289. The count, proceeding under stringent security, began at Jamshedpur Cooperative College at 8 a.m.

This by-election stands as a battle of prestige for the JMM and the BJP, despite not significantly impacting the state government. JMM's late Ramdas Soren had previously defeated Babulal by over 22,000 votes. Turnout was recorded at 74.63 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders

Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders

 Azerbaijan
2
AAP Clinches Victory in Tarn Taran Bypoll

AAP Clinches Victory in Tarn Taran Bypoll

 India
3
Macron and Zelenskiy: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Challenges

Macron and Zelenskiy: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Challenges

 France
4
Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials.

Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025