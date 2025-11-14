Somesh Chandra Soren Poised for Victory in Ghatshila By-Election

Somesh Chandra Soren, the JMM candidate, maintains a commanding lead over his closest competitor, Babulal Soren of the BJP, in the Ghatshila assembly by-election. Officials reported he was ahead by 20,807 votes in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.

Following ten rounds of ballot counting, Somesh secured 53,096 votes, while the BJP's Babulal garnered 32,289. The count, proceeding under stringent security, began at Jamshedpur Cooperative College at 8 a.m.

This by-election stands as a battle of prestige for the JMM and the BJP, despite not significantly impacting the state government. JMM's late Ramdas Soren had previously defeated Babulal by over 22,000 votes. Turnout was recorded at 74.63 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)