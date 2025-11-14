Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Alleged Electoral Roll 'Game'
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging it won't succeed in other states. As the BJP-led NDA appeared set for victory in Bihar, Yadav slammed the BJP's tactics and vowed vigilance to prevent similar strategies in other regions.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of manipulating the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying such tactics will no longer be possible in other states.
Yadav's remarks came amidst reports indicating a strong performance by the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar elections, despite opposition concerns over counting integrity.
He declared vigilance against future election conspiracies, claiming that the BJP's methods have been exposed, and pledged that a watchdog group would monitor the situation closely to thwart similar attempts elsewhere.
