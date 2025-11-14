Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Alleged Electoral Roll 'Game'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of manipulating the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying such tactics will no longer be possible in other states.

Yadav's remarks came amidst reports indicating a strong performance by the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar elections, despite opposition concerns over counting integrity.

He declared vigilance against future election conspiracies, claiming that the BJP's methods have been exposed, and pledged that a watchdog group would monitor the situation closely to thwart similar attempts elsewhere.

