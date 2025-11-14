Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Alleged Electoral Roll 'Game'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging it won't succeed in other states. As the BJP-led NDA appeared set for victory in Bihar, Yadav slammed the BJP's tactics and vowed vigilance to prevent similar strategies in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:24 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Alleged Electoral Roll 'Game'
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of manipulating the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying such tactics will no longer be possible in other states.

Yadav's remarks came amidst reports indicating a strong performance by the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar elections, despite opposition concerns over counting integrity.

He declared vigilance against future election conspiracies, claiming that the BJP's methods have been exposed, and pledged that a watchdog group would monitor the situation closely to thwart similar attempts elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials.

Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials...

 India
2
Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

 India
3
Mary Millben Criticizes Congress as NDA Edges Towards Resounding Victory in Bihar Polls

Mary Millben Criticizes Congress as NDA Edges Towards Resounding Victory in ...

 United States
4
Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025