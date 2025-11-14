Tension in Karnataka: Sugarcane Price Dispute Sparks Farmers' Anger
An investigation is to be launched following a protest in Karnataka where miscreants set ablaze sugarcane-laden tractors. Farmers demand a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, but the government fixed it at Rs 3,300. Prohibitory orders have been placed amid speculations of political instigation behind the protests.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an investigation on Friday following a chaotic protest in Bagalkote, where tractors loaded with sugarcane were set on fire.
The unrest was triggered by sugarcane farmers demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne, while the state set the price at Rs 3,300. Most farmers accepted this rate except those in Mudhol, where discussions are ongoing.
The situation intensified as prohibitory orders were enforced across multiple taluks, with speculation of political provocation. The agricultural crisis continues as protests persist despite official interventions and negotiations.
