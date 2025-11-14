Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Poised for Fifth Term as Bihar CM Amidst Strong Women Voter Turnout

Nitish Kumar is set to secure a fifth term as Chief Minister of Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in over 200 seats. Women's overwhelming support, effective social engineering, and a corruption-free image have contributed to the NDA's impressive performance, overshadowing the opposition coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:35 IST
Nitish Kumar Poised for Fifth Term as Bihar CM Amidst Strong Women Voter Turnout
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar is poised to achieve a fifth term as Bihar's Chief Minister, backed by a decisive lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in more than 200 seats, as indicated by the latest data from the Election Commission.

A significant element of this electoral success is the overwhelming support of women voters. Despite being outnumbered on electoral rolls, women outvoted men, which has been attributed to trust in Kumar's leadership and numerous women-centric welfare measures. Kumar's government had priorly deposited Rs 10,000 in the accounts of 21 lakh women under the Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

The NDA capitalized on its clean image vis-a-vis the RJD, embroiled in corruption scandals. Union Minister Rajnath Singh's emphasis on the absence of corruption charges against Kumar juxtaposed the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's ongoing trial regarding IRCTC hotel scams. Additionally, the strategic alignment of NDA's alliance partners, involving four key parties, further facilitated a consolidation of community votes, particularly among non-Yadav OBCs and upper castes, bolstering their position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

 India
2
Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

India
4
Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025