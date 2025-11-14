Nitish Kumar Poised for Fifth Term as Bihar CM Amidst Strong Women Voter Turnout

Nitish Kumar is poised to achieve a fifth term as Bihar's Chief Minister, backed by a decisive lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in more than 200 seats, as indicated by the latest data from the Election Commission.

A significant element of this electoral success is the overwhelming support of women voters. Despite being outnumbered on electoral rolls, women outvoted men, which has been attributed to trust in Kumar's leadership and numerous women-centric welfare measures. Kumar's government had priorly deposited Rs 10,000 in the accounts of 21 lakh women under the Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

The NDA capitalized on its clean image vis-a-vis the RJD, embroiled in corruption scandals. Union Minister Rajnath Singh's emphasis on the absence of corruption charges against Kumar juxtaposed the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's ongoing trial regarding IRCTC hotel scams. Additionally, the strategic alignment of NDA's alliance partners, involving four key parties, further facilitated a consolidation of community votes, particularly among non-Yadav OBCs and upper castes, bolstering their position.

