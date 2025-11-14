Left Menu

Congress Sees Silver Lining in Bihar Election Setback

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai described the Bihar election outcome as a 'lost chance to win' rather than a defeat for Congress. Emphasizing that the party's mission transcends winning power, he noted the Congress as a movement for the people, focusing beyond mere electoral victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:21 IST
Congress Sees Silver Lining in Bihar Election Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai downplayed the recent Bihar election results, describing them as a 'lost chance to win' rather than a defeat for the Congress. His comments come as the party trails significantly behind the BJP-NDA, which holds an impressive lead.

Selvaperunthagai emphasized that capturing power is not the sole objective of the Congress party. He portrayed it as a movement for the people, noting its broader mission beyond winning elections.

Despite the party's poor performance, he stressed the importance of focusing on Congress's foundational values, underscoring that victory and defeat are routine aspects of political life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandh...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

 India
3
Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

 Syria
4
Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025