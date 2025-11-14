Congress Sees Silver Lining in Bihar Election Setback
Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai described the Bihar election outcome as a 'lost chance to win' rather than a defeat for Congress. Emphasizing that the party's mission transcends winning power, he noted the Congress as a movement for the people, focusing beyond mere electoral victories.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai downplayed the recent Bihar election results, describing them as a 'lost chance to win' rather than a defeat for the Congress. His comments come as the party trails significantly behind the BJP-NDA, which holds an impressive lead.
Selvaperunthagai emphasized that capturing power is not the sole objective of the Congress party. He portrayed it as a movement for the people, noting its broader mission beyond winning elections.
Despite the party's poor performance, he stressed the importance of focusing on Congress's foundational values, underscoring that victory and defeat are routine aspects of political life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
