Bihar's Historic Verdict: A Triumph for NDA
The Bihar elections resulted in a decisive victory for the NDA, rejecting Congress's campaign. The highest voter turnout was recorded, with significant participation from women. BJP leaders hailed the win as a testament to the development work and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
The people of Bihar have decisively rejected Congress, according to statements from the Tamil Nadu BJP following the recent election trends. The BJP-led NDA has been solidly backed, with the results indicating a complete refutation of the 'lies scripted' by Congress on the SIR and EVM issues.
Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 66.91%, with women voters showing remarkable participation at 71.6%. Compared to the 2020 elections, nearly five million more women voters cast their ballots, a milestone acknowledged by the BJP on social media platform 'X.'
Union Minister L Murugan declared the results a 'historic victory' for the NDA, attributing the success to the public's disregard for the 'Indi' alliance and favoring the developmental efforts led by PM Modi. BJP's Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and Nainar Nagendran echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the electorate's desire for stability and strong leadership.
